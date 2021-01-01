About this product

Enjoy silky smooth skin with this CBD-infused sugar scrub. Lavender scents are a natural way to reduce anxiety and restore skin complexion, while vanilla is a natural antioxidant and antidepressant. We combine both of these essential oils with the cell-regenerative properties of CBD to create an exfoliating sugar scrub perfect for relaxing with a warm shower and renewing your dull skin. Each 2-ounce container is made with 100mg of CBD Isolate.