TEQ Analytical Laboratories utilizes a rigorous internal Quality Assurance and Quality Control Program. The company has an independent quality assurance/quality control staff dedicated to ensuring the accuracy of data, reliability of results, and the implementation of quality standards throughout the laboratory. All data at TEQ is reviewed and approved by a secondary reviewer before it is released to the client. TEQ is also seeking International Standards Organization 17025 or as its commonly referred to ISO 17025 Accreditation through the American Association of Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO 17025. This accreditation is considered the pinnacale in third party laboratory accreditation regardless of industry.