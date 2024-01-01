The Fresh Never Frozen® 2020 Pine #2 has been one of our top sellers for the past few years. This terpene oil captures the essence of Super Lemon Haze, Lemon Haze, and Lemon Jack, making it a great option for those looking for a fresh and hazy flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.