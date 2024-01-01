The Fresh Never Frozen® 2021 Gas #21 is a distinct multi-vintage terpene blend. Its flavor and aroma are akin to Wi-Fi OG, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, ideal for those desiring a complex profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.