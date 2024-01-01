The Fresh Never Frozen® 2021 Gas #21 is a distinct multi-vintage terpene blend. Its flavor and aroma are akin to Wi-Fi OG, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, ideal for those desiring a complex profile.



Tasting notes: Sharp Diesel, Blueberry Bubble Gum, Anise Seed, Lemon, Acerola Cherry



2021 Gas #21 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

