The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #30 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich with a terpene profile abundant in Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene as the most abundant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas are very similar to Pink Lemonade, Lemon Tart, and Pineapple Fields strains. 2022 Fruit #30 can be a great choice for those looking for a sweet and zesty fruity flavor



Tasting Notes: Zesty Strawberry, Tangy Nectarine, Angel Food Cake, Sweet Almond, Plum, Sweet Geranium



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

