The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #9 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Ocimene, Limonene, and Pinene. This terpene profile offers effects, flavors, and aromas similar to True Pineapple, Pineapple Express, and Pineapple strains, which could make a great flavor to those looking for a refreshing fruity flavor.
Tasting Notes: Overripe Pineapple, Green Apple, Yuzu, Key Lime Pie, Orange Blossom, Pear Juice
The 2022 Fruit #9 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.
For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.