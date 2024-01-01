The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Gas #12 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene as the top terpenes. Its flavor, aroma, and effects are akin to Bubba Kush, Pure Kush, and Master Kush strains, which could be a perfect choice for those looking for a full-bodied kush flavor.
Tasting Notes: Dry Hashish, Coffee, Chocolate, Pineapple, Bay Leaf, Green Lime, Chamomile, Lemon Peel
The 2022 Gas #12 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.
For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.