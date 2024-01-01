The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Pine #71 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. It offers flavors, aromas, and effects similar to Spicy Margarita, Durban Poison, and Chocolope strains, making it a great choice for those looking for a unique terpene oil.



The 2022 Pine #71 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

