The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Sweet #16 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Myrcene, Pinene, and Limonene. It offers aromas, flavors, and effects similar to Blue Dream, Dream Queen, and Double Dream strains, which could be a good pick for those looking for a sweet and sour profile.



Tasting Notes: Red Berry Zest, Tart Cherry, Mild Green Mandarin, Strawberry



The 2022 Sweet #16 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



