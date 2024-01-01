The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Citrus #142 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. The 2023 Citrus #142 is similar in profile to Orange Cookies, GSC, and Durban Poison strains, making it a great choice for those seeking a vibrant and citrusy flavor.



Tasting Notes: Tangerine, Raspberry, Lychee, Goji, Bergamot Mint, Lemongrass, Tangelo



The 2023 Citrus #142 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

