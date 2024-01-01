The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Dessert #111 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. The 2023 Dessert #111 mimics the profile of Dosidos, Face Off OG, and GSC strains, making this a great choice for those who enjoy sweet and fruity desserty flavors.



Tasting Notes: Lemon Bars, Ruby Cherries, Ripe Peaches, Papaya Seed, Dark Chocolate, Honeydew



The 2023 Dessert #111 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

