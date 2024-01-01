The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Dessert #111 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. The 2023 Dessert #111 mimics the profile of Dosidos, Face Off OG, and GSC strains, making this a great choice for those who enjoy sweet and fruity desserty flavors.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.