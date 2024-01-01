The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Fruit #130 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene. This oil profile is akin to Starburst, Durban Poison, and Chocolope strains. 2023 Fruit #130 can be a great pick for those who want a fresh fruity profile.



Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Honeydew, Creamed Honey, Spearmint, Green Tea, Bay Leaf, Fresh Peppercorn



The 2023 Fruit #130 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



