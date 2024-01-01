The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Fruit #130 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene. This oil profile is akin to Starburst, Durban Poison, and Chocolope strains. 2023 Fruit #130 can be a great pick for those who want a fresh fruity profile.
Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Honeydew, Creamed Honey, Spearmint, Green Tea, Bay Leaf, Fresh Peppercorn
The 2023 Fruit #130 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.
For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.