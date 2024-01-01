The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Fruit #132 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Pinene, Myrcene, and Limonene. The 2023 Fruit #132 resembles the profile of Cherry Bomb, Skittlez, and Cherry Pie strains, making it a great option for those looking for a sweet fruity and creamy flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.