The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Gas #154 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Pinene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. The 2023 Gas #154 echoes the profile of LA Confidential, Lemon Kush, and Afghani strains, making this a great oil for those looking for a unique gas-like profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.