The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Gas #154 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Pinene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. The 2023 Gas #154 echoes the profile of LA Confidential, Lemon Kush, and Afghani strains, making this a great oil for those looking for a unique gas-like profile.



Tasting Notes: Eucalyptus, Keffir Lime Leaf, Acerola Cherry, Clove Bud



The 2023 Gas #154 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

