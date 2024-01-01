The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Purple #100 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene as the top terpenes. Evocative of Granddaddy Purple, Purple Urkle, and Grape Ape strains, the 2023 Purple #100 can be a great choice for those looking for a unique purple flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.