The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Purple #100 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene as the top terpenes. Evocative of Granddaddy Purple, Purple Urkle, and Grape Ape strains, the 2023 Purple #100 can be a great choice for those looking for a unique purple flavor.



Tasting Notes: Grape, Wild Cherry, Tangelo, Cotton Candy, Apple Mint, Apricot



The 2023 Purple #100 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



Show more