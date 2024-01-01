The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Savory #84 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. The 2023 Savory #84 mirrors the profile of Garlotti, Chemdawg, and Gelato strains, making it a great pick for those looking for a savory and fruity profile.



Tasting Notes: Strawberry Papaya, Mango, Bergamot, Spearmint, Tangerine Peel



The 2023 Savory #84 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more