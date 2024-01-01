The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Sour #92 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. The 2023 Sour #92 echoes the profile of NYC Diesel, Afghani, and Motorbreath strains, making this a perfect choice for those who enjoy a sour and tangy refreshing flavor.



Tasting Notes: Lemon Balm, Cantaloupe, Riesling Wine, Champagne, Lavender, Kumquat, Green Pineapple



The 2023 Sour #92 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

