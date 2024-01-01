The Fresh Never Frozen® Citrus #78 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene as the top terpenes. Resonant with Pink Rozay, Durban Poison, and Chocolope strains, Citrus #78 can be a great choice for those looking for a semi-sweet citrus flavor.



Tasting Notes: Raspberry Sherbet, Green Pineapple, Orange Flower, Orange Peel, Rosemary, Sweet Almond, Butterscotch



Citrus #78 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more