The Fresh Never Frozen® Fruit #82 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Similar in profile to the Pineapple Fields, Pink Lemonade, and Lemon Tart strains, this flavor profile can be great for those looking for fruity tart terpene oil.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.