The Fresh Never Frozen® Fruit #82 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Similar in profile to the Pineapple Fields, Pink Lemonade, and Lemon Tart strains, this flavor profile can be great for those looking for fruity tart terpene oil.



Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Lime Berries, Lemon Meringue, Orris Root, Spearmint, Aloe Vera, Banana Sherbet, Maple Syrup



Fruit #82 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

