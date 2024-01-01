The Fresh Never Frozen® Gas #21 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene as the top 3 terpenes. With a similar profile to the Wi-Fi OG, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, the Gas #21 can be a great pick for those looking for a fruity diesel profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.