Improve your cured flower with the Purple NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen® terpenes, this mesh bag adds depth to your material, highlighting the distinct flavors and aromas reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple and Purple Urkle strains.

Using NEU Bags is as easy as it gets. Just place the NEU Bag in your air-tight storage container, and within 48 hours, your flower will be infused with these iconic terpene profiles, offering a smooth and flavorful experience.

Show more