Revitalize your flower with the Sour NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen terpenes, this mesh bag sharpens the citrusy notes of your material, delivering flavors similar to Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel, and NYC Diesel. Place the NEU Bag in your storage container, and in just 48 hours, your flower will be infused with these tangy terpene profiles, providing a refreshing and distinct taste.

Show more