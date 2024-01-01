The Fresh Never Frozen® Savory #57 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene. With a profile reminiscent of Garlotti, Motorbreath, and Garlic Breath strains, this oil can be ideal for those looking for a savory and herbal terpene oil.



Tasting Notes: Apricot Juice, Pear, Custard Creme, Kumquat, Pink Lady Apple, Lemongrass, Garlic, Sour Raspberry



Savory #57 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



