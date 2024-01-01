The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #25 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene. Echoing profiles found in Biscotti, Permanent Marker, and Gelato strains, Sweet #25 is tailored for those seeking sweet and fruity notes.



Tasting Notes: Strawberry Cheesecake, Unripened Watermelon, Spice Apple Rum, Ginger, Raspberry Leaf



Sweet #25 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more