The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #56 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene. Similar to Gelonade, Rainbow Belts, and Tropicana Punch strains, Sweet #56 can be ideal for those who are looking for a terpene oil that has a mix of sweet and exotic notes.



Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Cherry, Tangerine, Dragonfruit, Pine Oil, and Frankincense.



Sweet #56 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

