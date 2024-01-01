The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #79 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene. With a profile similar to the Dreamsicle, Bazooka Breath #19, and Pineapple Express strains, Sweet #79 can be a great choice for those seeking a refreshing and sweet profile.



Tasting Notes: Fresh Honeydew, Cucumber, Fresh Matcha, Butterscotch, Tangelo, Zinfandel Grape, and Pluot.



Sweet #79 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

