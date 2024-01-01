The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #80 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. With a profile similar to Birds of Paradise, Lemon Tart, and Pink Lemonade strains, Sweet #80 could be a perfect choice for those looking for vibrant and zesty notes.



Tasting Notes: Marion Berry, Strawberry, Tahitian Lime, Pineapple, Petitgrain, Crushed Green Peppercorn, Chai Spice



Sweet #80 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

