About this strain
Acai Berry Gelato
Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.
Acai Berry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Terpene Tanks
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.