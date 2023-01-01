30 ML bottle of Strawberry Wax Liquidizer by LQDIZE.



Wax Liquidizer Kit Includes:



Syringe, Needle, 5 ML Mixing Jar, Refill Bottle & Dab Spoon



LQDIZE Wax Liquidizer in one of the finest Liquidizers on the market & is quickly becoming a go-to for many Liquidizer lovers.



Quickly turn wax or shatter into vape juice! Not only will you save tons of money, you will know exactly what is in your vape cartridge. No Vitamin E acetate, No MCT oil, No Vegetable Glycerin or any other harmful oils. We only use the finest blend of PG & PEG's from the USA.



Contact Us for Distributor - Wholesale and Bulk Buying Options We Ship World Wide.

Show more