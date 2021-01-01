About this product

Cherry Diesel is a solid middle-of-the-road hybrid bred by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel to mix strong traits from both sides of the sativa-indica divide. With plenty of OG Kush heritage on both sides of the lineage, don't expect the Diesel name to mean this will get you up and at 'em! With a strong aroma of cherry cola and skunk, Cherry Diesel has a distinct aroma - very few strains have such a memorable smell. A consistent customer and staff favorite, Cherry Diesel provides a strong combination of body buzz and head high that many find ideal for relaxation and recreation.