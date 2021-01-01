About this product

Cindy 303 is a brand new strain at Terrapin that combines several different Cinderella 99 lineages into one delicious bud! A cross of Princess Leia and Glass Slipper, this strain draws its effects from its Cinderella 99 heritage and its flavors from the other strains crossed in over the generations. Cheesy and floral like its mom Princess Leia, it lacks the piney citrus flavors and smells of the Jack Herer derived Cinderella line, but make no mistake - the effects are decidedly those of a sativa-dominant hybrid.