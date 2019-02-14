Loading…
Citradelic Sunset

by Terrapin Care Station
Citradelic Sunset

Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water. 

Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Terrapin Care Station
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.