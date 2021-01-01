About this product

What happens when Blue Dream gets even bluer? DARK Blue Dream! This is a very particular and exclusive phenotype of the cult classic strain Blue Dream praised for its solid bud structure, heavy yield, and higher THC levels. Named for its darker-than-average colored buds, this sativa-dominant strain draws its roots from the DJ Short Blueberry line and (as legend has it) the Super Silver Haze from Mr. Nice. The flavor is distinct and enjoyable with a strong tropical fruit salad bouquet and a sweet finish. Well-liked by vaporizer users due to its sweet and fruity taste, DBD is well-known for its giggly and activating highs. An instant favorite for many staff members, this strain has remained a staple of Terrapin's menu since its debut!