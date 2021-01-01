Terrapin Care Station
Durban Poison
About this product
Durban Poison is a fun smoke that gets 'high' marks in every category! As our most sativa-dominant strain, it's often described by customers as being as energizing as a shot of espresso while lacking the jittery side effects of caffeine. The strongly pine-scented nugs provide a potent mental buzz and extremely cerebral high that will get you sky-high and leave you soaring. A landrace (wild-growing strain) claimed to have originated in Durban, South Africa, this plant has achieved a legendary reputation for its activating effects and may even be related to the strains used to make the "battle snuff" of the fabled Zulu warriors!
