About this product

Terrapin Care Station proudly offers their Elphaba’s Bliss flowers. Pick up these flowers and see each and everyone one of your stoner friends turn green with envy. Created by crossing parent strains Chunky Diesel x White Slipper, which draws together the Jack Herer and Diesel lineages for flavor and aromatics that are beyond this world. A toke of these ladies delivers a blueberry muffin taste and effects that will saturate your world in Technicolor magic. Follow the yellow brick road to euphoric bliss with Elphaba’s Bliss and see why there is no place like Terrapin Care Station.