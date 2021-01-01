About this product

The Oaktown Crippler boasts a mind-boggling hybrid high and a scary name. Its dense, frosty nugs are rich-smelling and stinky, like a fresh slice of the finest French gruyere. Those seeking full-body pain relief with a fuzzy burst of mental energy should try this strain - you will not be disappointed. A powerful cross of Blue Moonshine and Trainwreck, Oaktown is a staff and customer favorite, so settle in and give it a shot!