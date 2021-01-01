Loading…
Terrapin Care Station

Sabotage OG

Sabotage OG is a Terrapin Original that is a cross of Gorilla Glue & White Slipper!
This is a very potent Indica dominant hybrid that is blasted with sparkling trichomes. It has that distinctive Gorilla Glue taste blended with the fruitiness of the White Slipper. This strain will leave you feeling sabotaged but will still get your mind racing!
