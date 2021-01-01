Terrapin Care Station
Sabotage OG
Product rating:
About this product
Sabotage OG is a Terrapin Original that is a cross of Gorilla Glue & White Slipper!
This is a very potent Indica dominant hybrid that is blasted with sparkling trichomes. It has that distinctive Gorilla Glue taste blended with the fruitiness of the White Slipper. This strain will leave you feeling sabotaged but will still get your mind racing!
This is a very potent Indica dominant hybrid that is blasted with sparkling trichomes. It has that distinctive Gorilla Glue taste blended with the fruitiness of the White Slipper. This strain will leave you feeling sabotaged but will still get your mind racing!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!