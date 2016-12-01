Space Cream by Hotsause Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with surprisingly uplifting effects. This strain keeps the consumer alert, but hazy mental effects may make it difficult to articulate that alertness. In a way, it gives your mind couchlock while allowing the body to roam unencumbered. It is ideal for social settings and for patients seeking relief from mild pain, depression, and mood swings. Expect an odor of citrus blossom, pine, and hops which blend into a creamy sweetness on the exhale.