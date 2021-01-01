About this product

Terrapin's Reigning #1 All-Time Champion CBD strain, The Wife is a Colorado original. Boasting an incredible 18:1 ratio of CBD to THC, The Wife is perfect for smokers seeking low-psychoactivity with high levels of relief. Floral and cheesy aromas abound with this unique flower, as well as a "body high" that will creep up on you in a way unlike most strains on the market today. The Wife provides a delicious, distinct, and different approach to recreational Cannabis for the modern smoker.