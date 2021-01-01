About this product

Terrapin Care Station is pleased to offer Ugly Stepsister, a Terrapin original. This cultivar hails from crossing parent strains Glass Slipper x Chunky Diesel to create a strain with a tasty terpene profile. Don’t let the name fool you, Terrapin Care Station’s Ugly Stepsister is one of the most beautiful buds around, with her deep purple leaves blanketed in trichomes. Ugly Stepsister exhibits an irresistible aroma and potent effects and she sends a medley of fruity flavors in every toke.