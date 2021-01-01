About this product
TerraVita’s Balance CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and natural ingredients to help provide hormonal support. Our CBD Capsules are formulated with Chasteberry, Magnesium and Calcium to promote clear skin and help ease cramps & irritability while maintaining a healthy hormonal balance in the body when you need it most!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Reduces cravings, cramps, & irritability
-Promotes clear skin & controls breakouts
-Maintains healthy hormonal balance
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Chasteberry
-Magnesium
-Calcium
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.