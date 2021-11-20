About this product
With an easy to apply roll-on gel, TerraVita's Max Relief is perfect for sore muscles, back pain, stiff joints, and exercise recovery. Our deep penetrating formula combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with Menthol for an instant freezing and cooling sensation, and Aloe Vera to help penetrate the skin, reducing inflammation and muscle pain at the source!
-Natural cooling relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad spectrum cbd
-Menthol
-Organic aloe extract
-Natural cooling relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad spectrum cbd
-Menthol
-Organic aloe extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.