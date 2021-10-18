About this product
That desired natural relief is finally here! Reduce muscle soreness and recover faster with a daily CBD Pain Cream that helps stimulate the senses and zeroes in on tired muscle and joints. TerraVita’s powerful Muscle & Joint Relief CBD Cream combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with Lidocaine, Menthol and Arnica to help provide targeted relief at the source!
-Natural cooling relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Lidocaine
-Menthol
-Arnica
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.