About this product
TerraVita’s Pure CBD Oil is the perfect partner to help maintain everyday wellness. Sourced from the finest Oregon grown hemp, we use CO2 extraction methods for our tinctures in order to avoid residual solvents, leaving us with a phytocannabinoid rich oil that is clean of impurities. The cannabinoid profile of our Pure Full Spectrum CBD tincture products contain high levels of hemp derived CBD, along with minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC that work synergistically to produce the “Entourage Effect”, leaving us with a more effective product. With an added terpene blend, our Pure formulation provides an abundance of benefits to fit your daily needs!
Available Flavors:
-Natural
-Peppermint
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.