TerraVita’s Pure CBD Oil is the perfect partner to help maintain everyday wellness. Sourced from the finest Oregon grown hemp, we use CO2 extraction methods for our tinctures in order to avoid residual solvents, leaving us with a phytocannabinoid rich oil that is clean of impurities. The cannabinoid profile of our Pure Full Spectrum CBD tincture products contain high levels of hemp derived CBD, along with minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC that work synergistically to produce the “Entourage Effect”, leaving us with a more effective product. With an added terpene blend, our Pure formulation provides an abundance of benefits to fit your daily needs!



Available Flavors:

-Natural

-Peppermint



Available Strengths:

-500mg (Mild)

-1000mg (Moderate)

-2000mg (Strong)

-4000mg (Extra Strong)