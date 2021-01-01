TerraVita’s Recover CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils. To help give your body the recovery it needs, our CBD Bath Salts are formulated with magnesium rich Epsom Salts to help soothe sore muscles, Dead Sea Salt and a unique blend of botanicals and essential oils to help speed up recovery and get you back to feeling your best!