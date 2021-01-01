About this product
TerraVita’s Recover CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils. To help give your body the recovery it needs, our CBD Bath Salts are formulated with magnesium rich Epsom Salts to help soothe sore muscles, Dead Sea Salt and a unique blend of botanicals and essential oils to help speed up recovery and get you back to feeling your best!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.