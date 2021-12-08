Melt away whatever tension or stressors life may be throwing at you! Our potent formula blends Premium Full Spectrum CBD with calming terpenes and Ashwagandha Root - an ancient herb that has been shown to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body, thereby lowering stress and anxiety. Whether it be a long day of work, stressful day at school, tired from chasing around kids, or exhausted from a great workout, this is the CBD product to help you RELAX!



Available Flavors:

-Lemon-Lime

-Tropical Punch



Available Strengths:

-500mg (Mild)

-1000mg (Moderate)

-2000mg (Strong)

-4000mg (Extra Strong)