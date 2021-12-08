About this product
Melt away whatever tension or stressors life may be throwing at you! Our potent formula blends Premium Full Spectrum CBD with calming terpenes and Ashwagandha Root - an ancient herb that has been shown to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body, thereby lowering stress and anxiety. Whether it be a long day of work, stressful day at school, tired from chasing around kids, or exhausted from a great workout, this is the CBD product to help you RELAX!
Available Flavors:
-Lemon-Lime
-Tropical Punch
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.