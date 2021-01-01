About this product
Our Revive CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils to help rejuvenate your skin. Excellent for excessively dry skin, our CBD Bath Soak is packed with skin softening and hydrating ingredients such as Coconut Milk, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, and Vanilla Oil to produce a delicious aroma. With the addition of Epsom Salt and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt to help soothe sore muscles, you can give your skin the TLC it deserves!
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.