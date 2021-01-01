Our Revive CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils to help rejuvenate your skin. Excellent for excessively dry skin, our CBD Bath Soak is packed with skin softening and hydrating ingredients such as Coconut Milk, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, and Vanilla Oil to produce a delicious aroma. With the addition of Epsom Salt and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt to help soothe sore muscles, you can give your skin the TLC it deserves!