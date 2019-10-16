About this product
Our treats were specially formulated by a veterinarian to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues, and overall health & wellness. Each soft chewy treat has 2mg of CBD, is tasty beef flavored, and is easy to digest.
Our CBD dog treats contain the very same whole plant Hemp extract as our entire line of CBD products and with no THC. Our dog treats are made with a special easy-to-digest water-soluble CBD in powder form, making absorption into the bloodstream optimal.
RECOMMENDED SERVING SIZE:
< 15 lbs – 1 treat per day
15 – 35 lbs – 1-2 treats per day
35 – 55 lbs – 2-3 treats per day
>> 55 lbs – 3-4 treats per day
About this brand
Tesséra Naturals
Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market!
Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being.
Our promise to you:
- Broad Spectrum Hemp profile
- THC free (0/0% Certified)
- Organically grown USA hemp
- Solvent free extraction and purification process
- Optimal absorption and bioavailability
- Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural
- 3rd party testing
- Maintain integrity and transparency
- Treat customers with respect
- Give back to the community
