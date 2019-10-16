Our treats were specially formulated by a veterinarian to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues, and overall health & wellness. Each soft chewy treat has 2mg of CBD, is tasty beef flavored, and is easy to digest.



Our CBD dog treats contain the very same whole plant Hemp extract as our entire line of CBD products and with no THC. Our dog treats are made with a special easy-to-digest water-soluble CBD in powder form, making absorption into the bloodstream optimal.



RECOMMENDED SERVING SIZE:

< 15 lbs – 1 treat per day

15 – 35 lbs – 1-2 treats per day

35 – 55 lbs – 2-3 treats per day

>> 55 lbs – 3-4 treats per day