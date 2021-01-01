About this product

Honey Oil 75-85% THC



Smoke, vape, dab or consume orally. It can also be diluted and used on the skin, applied in foods, or put in gel caps. We use sub-zero temperatures with short contact times to extract this amazing blend of cannabinoids. Made using dimethyl carbinol it comes out with a clear golden tint, We are able to extract a true cannabinoid and terpene profile using this process to obtain a natural tasting oil with nothing artificially added.