THC is the most sought after substance in cannabis as it is the main psychoactive agent. THC causes the brain to release dopamine which causes a state of euphoria, relaxation, and a high. It is very effective for pain relief. THC on its own can sometimes cause paranoia as a side effect. CBD is known, however, to counteract this so taking them together has great synergy. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that offers many of the same benefits of THC without the high. It has very strong anti-anxiety effects, nausea relief (ideal for patients undergoing chemo), and anti-inflammatory properties.